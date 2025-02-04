MLB The Show 25 Reveals First Gameplay Trailer With New Features

Prior to its release next month, the first gameplay trailer for MLB The Show 25 has been revealed. With each new MLB The Show entry, developer San Diego Studio tries to add a handful of new features at the request of players. Now, thanks to this new trailer, we have a better idea of what additions will be coming to MLB The Show 25 alongside the former MLB players who will be making their debut in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clocking in at a little over two minutes, the first trailer for MLB The Show 25 doesn’t only show off the game’s improved visuals, but also highlights a few ways that this year’s installment is an upgrade over MLB The Show 24. Notably, San Diego Studio has added the option to play high school and collegiate baseball in Road to the Show, which is MLB The Show 25’s create-a-player mode. These new segments of Road to the Show will be joined by an overhauled progression system and new quick time events that will appear in the game.

When it comes to Diamond Dynasty, MLB The Show 25 will be doing away with Sets and Seasons, which is something that San Diego Studio confirmed a few months back. Other than this, Diamond Dynasty is also adding two new game types in Diamond Quest and Weekend Classic. Diamond Quest is described as “a risk-and-reward board game-like mode” while Weekend Classic will have players squaring off with one another for special rewards.

Play video

Expectedly, San Diego Studio has also upgraded the general gameplay of MLB The Show 25 just a bit. This has included a new difficulty mode, added animations, and an “ambush” style hitting system that is meant to be used in specific situations.

Lastly, this first trailer for MLB The Show 25 has also confirmed that MLB icons Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez will be in this year’s installment. Both players haven’t appeared in previous MLB The Show games but have been near the top of the most-requested players that fans have wanted to see. Clemens and Ramirez should only be the start of a larger group of former MLB stars that will come to MLB The Show 25 with more info on this front likely being revealed in the weeks ahead.

MLB The Show 25 is set to launch this year on March 18th and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to revealing this first look at the game, pre-orders for the title are now live at retailers and digital storefronts.