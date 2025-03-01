7 PlayStation Exclusives That Still Aren’t on PC

PlayStation is one of the biggest gaming companies on the planet and a big part of that is thanks to its tremendous games. PlayStation has attained a reputation for crafting rich, high-quality exclusive games that are frequently showered in commercial and critical praise. A lot of PlayStation’s successes come from lengthy single-player games with blockbuster action, charming characters, and cinematic stories, things that can be seen in Uncharted, The Last of Us, Spider-Man, and God of War. For years, these exclusive franchises and PlayStation’s access to studios like Naughty Dog and Insomniac Games have driven players to buy PlayStation consoles. However, there’s less of a need for that now that PlayStation supports PC platforms like Steam.

Over the last five years or so, more and more PlayStation exclusives have come to PC. Just recently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launched on PC over a year after its initial PS5 release. The superhero game was a title that helped move PS5 units in 2023 given how much love there is for the character on a mainstream level. Another massive PlayStation exclusive, The Last of Us Part 2, is also coming to PC ahead of the premiere of The Last of Us season 2 on HBO. While a lot of the biggest PlayStation games are on PC now, there are still quite a few that haven’t made their way over yet.

Here are the seven biggest PlayStation games that still need to come to PC:

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

The fact that the first three Uncharted games aren’t available on PC is pretty egregious. Not only is it easily one of PlayStation’s biggest franchises, but Uncharted 4 – the very last game in the series that won’t be nearly as impactful without having played the other games – is available on PC. It’s strange and a weird omission. It’s possible that PlayStation hasn’t been interested in porting games that aren’t natively available to PS5, but still, it feels like a collection of games that should be on PC given they are pretty old and essential pieces to the Uncharted puzzle. Maybe if we get a remake of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, we could see that brought over to PC, but it’s really unknown if the entire trilogy will ever make its way over.

Bloodborne

Bloodborne has one of the most feverish and neglected fanbases of all-time. The PS4-exclusive Souls game debuted back in 2015 and is widely regarded as not just one of the best PS4 games, but arguably one of the best Souls games. While the game is playable on PS5 due to backward compatibility, many want to see Bloodborne get a proper remaster which would also bring it to PC. Sadly, it seems like there’s no interest in anything like that from Sony or FromSoftware. Calls for any kind of new Bloodborne content have been met with silence for years, much to the dismay of fans everywhere.

The Original God of War Trilogy

Just like Uncharted, God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok are both on PC, but the beloved original trilogy is not. The original God of War games were released across PS2 and PS3 as some of the marquee titles for the platforms. While you don’t necessarily have to play the original games to understand the new God of War games, they do provide some really important context that will deepen your understanding of Kratos’ story. It would be great to get these games on PC and it’s quite possible that will happen as there are rumors of a remastered God of War collection for PS5 coming very soon.

Infamous

The Infamous series was PlayStation’s own attempt at doing a superhero series prior to making the Spider-Man games. The series has two different heroes across its three games with Cole MacGrath in the first two and Delsin Rowe in the PS4 exclusive, Infamous Second Son. They are tremendous games and really allow you to enjoy the superhero fantasy, but they also encourage players to play how they want thanks to a morality system. Will you use your powers for good or will you wield them for evil? It’s up to you and makes the Infamous games a unique series amid a fairly crowded genre. It would be fantastic to get all three games in a collection on PC and PS5 in the future, but PlayStation may not want to steal Spidey’s thunder.

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus is a seminal PlayStation game and was beautifully remade for PS4 back in 2018. It stunningly recreated the game’s larger-than-life set pieces and brought the PS2 classic up to snuff for modern audiences without even dramatically changing the core game. It’s a game that everyone deserves to experience and it’s a wonder why PlayStation hasn’t managed to bring it over to PC yet.

Demon’s Souls

Yet another beloved PlayStation-exclusive Souls game managed to make the list thanks to Demon’s Souls. Ironically, Demon’s Souls is the first Souls game and was a bit of an enigma when it debuted on PS3. It was painstakingly difficult and drove some players away when it was released. However, it was welcomed with much more open arms when it was remade as a PS5 launch title as gamers were far more acquainted with the genre by that time. Given the vast majority of PS5 exclusives are on PC these days, it feels right that Demon’s Souls should make the move as well and allow even more people to get in on the action.

Astro Bot

Of all the entries on this list, Astro Bot seems like the least likely to come to PC. It is a game where you quite literally rebuild a PS5 for the robots to use as a spaceship of sorts. It’s really one big piece of PlayStation propaganda (that’s not a bad thing) and focuses on the history of the platform. Maybe one day Astro Bot will make its way over to PC, but it does seem like it would feel a bit out of place. Nevertheless, more people should get to experience the 2024 Game of the Year winner.