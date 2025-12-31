2 of Bethesda’s Most Influential Games Ever Are Now Free for Millions

Two of the most influential games in publisher Bethesda’s catalog are now free to download for millions around the globe. Throughout its history, Bethesda has been behind some of the biggest games ever. Whether it be DOOM, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls, or even Dishonored, Bethesda has published a number of games of varying genres that have gone on to leave a lasting impact on the gaming landscape. Now, a pair of games from the late 1990s that Bethesda owns happen to be free and are being given out at the absolute perfect time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, both Fallout and Fallout 2 have become available for free thanks to a new deal on Prime Gaming. Developed by Interplay, the first two entries in the Fallout series would go on to establish many of the core pillars of the ever-popular post-apocalyptic series. Bethesda would later acquire the Fallout IP and would go on to soft-reboot the property with Fallout 3, but it has also since re-released the first two games across a number of different PC platforms.

Now, for those looking to check out the roots of the Fallout series, you can do so without having to spend a dime. This deal for Fallout and Fallout 2 will last until January 26th, at which time both titles will be removed from Prime Gaming. Those who claim the games will then be granted codes that will be compatible with GOG.com. From here, you can input the codes on GOG and have the Fallout games added to your digital library for good.

This Bethesda Deal Is Happening at the Best Time

The clear caveat with this deal is that these giveaways on Prime Gaming aren’t wholly “free” as they require an active Amazon Prime membership. While this might end up being a hurdle for some, there are already tens of millions of Prime subscribers on the planet, which means you might qualify for this offer without having to do anything additional.

What makes this deal even better is that Season 2 of Fallout recently began airing on Prime Video. As such, there’s a good chance that anyone who is actively watching the show is now much more interested in checking out the Fallout games if they haven’t already done so. For Amazon to have added Fallout and Fallout 2 to Prime Gaming in tandem with Season 2 of the TV series airing is a perfect cross-promotion of its services and shouldn’t be missed by Prime members.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!