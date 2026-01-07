New Fallout 3 Remaster Report Should Excite Fans

A new report tied to the much-rumored remaster of Fallout 3 should excite fans. With Season 2 of Fallout having recently returned to Prime Video, many fans were hoping that Bethesda would also release this Fallout 3 remaster as a way to generate even more excitement with the franchise. Unfortunately, this didn’t end up happening, which led some to believe that these ongoing rumors of a Fallout 3 remaster might not be legitimate. Fortunately, one highly regarding video game insider has now spoken out on the matter and has given Fallout fans new reason to have hope.

In a recent interaction on X, reputable insider Nate the Hate confirmed that a remaster of Fallout 3 is still planned to release. Nate the Hate didn’t have much to say about this re-release other than broadly stating that it will indeed drop in the future. Specifics on when it might release weren’t given, nor was a window provided for when Bethesda might reveal the game. Still, given this insider’s track record, it’s good to know that Fallout 3 is still going to get remastered eventually.

Based on how Bethesda has operated over the past year, we might not see or hear anything about this remaster of Fallout 3 until the day that it launches. Last year, Bethesda revealed and subsequently released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the same day. This strategy, while one that most video game publishers likely wouldn’t implement, seemed to work wonderfully for Bethesda and led to Oblivion Remastered being one of the highest selling games of the year. In fact, Bethesda boss Todd Howard went on to say later in 2025 that this simultaneous reveal and release is something that he would like to do again in the future.

Other than a remaster of Fallout 3, Bethesda has already verified that it will one day release Fallout 5 as well. This project, however, is likely still many, many years away from its launch as it will only become Bethesda’s main priority after it releases The Elder Scrolls VI. If nothing else, though, Fallout 3 getting a remaster at some point down the road should help bridge the gap to the next mainline entry in the beloved post-apocalyptic series.

