One of the First AAAA Games Is Selling for Only $6 Now

While AAA and indie games have become the norm, there has also been a rise in AA games, most notably Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which is well on its way to becoming one of the best games of all time. However, gamers have also seen the emergence of AAAA games, although this category is not nearly as popular, especially following the reception of the first-ever AAAA game. Now, that same game is on sale, massively discounted to a fraction of its price for a limited time. That game is Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s pirate game, and can be picked up for $6.

Skull and Bones is currently available for $6 on the PlayStation Store. This same deal is available on Steam and Xbox Series X/S. Additionally, the different editions, such as the Premium Editions, are also on sale, but not on PlayStation 5. There is also a free trial for players on all platforms, as well as availability through Ubisoft+, PlayStation Plus, and Xbox Game Pass. This offer expires on December 2nd for PlayStation, while Xbox and PC players have until December 6th.

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones Is Just $6

Honestly, even at this discounted rate, it’s hard to argue in favor of picking up Skull and Bones. The game was reviewed poorly on release and still maintains a mixed score. It launched as a bare-bones game, completely missing the point of why fans loved sailing and the pirate mechanics of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Ubisoft has updated the game, slightly improving the opinion of fans. But despite these updates, the base problems remain and there is no guarantee that Ubisoft won’t kill the game.

That said, $6 isn’t a bad asking price for one of the few true pirate games. While many wish the game was better, it does offer a fun gameplay loop. Sea of Thieves is a great multiplayer option, but solo players can enjoy Skull and Bones. Ubisoft has captured most of the thrill of naval combat, though you shouldn’t expect much of boarding, land combat, or exploration that doesn’t involve steering your ship. With rumors swirling about the Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Remake, it may be better to wait if you are in the mood for a seaworthy title.

Similar Deals to Check Out

While Skull and Bones is certainly one option for pirate fans, and $6 is a good deal if you’ve been on the fence, there are other sales of interest going on right now. Steam is currently offering Sea of Thieves, the other modern pirate game, for $19.99 until December 2nd. The same deal is available on Xbox Series X/S as well as PlayStation 5.

Another deal of interest is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, the game that inspired Skull and Bones, and what many would call superior. PlayStation and Xbox are offering the game for as low as $8.99. Considering the legacy of this game, pirate fans who have not played it are doing themselves a disservice by ignoring this sale.

