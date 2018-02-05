One Piece: World Seeker Releases Impressive 4K Trailer

A new 4K trailer for One Piece: World Seeker has been released to show just how impressive the adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates can be.

The trailer that’s shown above is one that some viewers may have seen already if they’ve been following the development of the open world One Piece game since it was announced. This newest trailer is actually the very first trailer that was ever released, but it looks like an entirely different experience when presented in 4K.

Some fast-paced gameplay is shown off in the trailer as well for those who haven’t gotten a chance to see what’s included in the latest video game adaptation of the popular anime and manga series. Luffy’s flexible and dangerous appendages are one of the character’s main tools for combat with quick punches and long-distance grabs, but they’re also used outside of combat for easy travel by vaulting nearby obstacles with ease.

For One Piece fans, you can expect to see all of the most familiar characters return, but the game’s may still offer some surprises. Instead of recreating some of the most popular One Piece storylines, One Piece: World Seeker will consist of an entirely original story told from the perspective of Luffy, according to a description from Bandai Namco.

“Set sail in an all-new ONE PIECE adventure in ONE PIECE: World Seeker! Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in an original story that puts players’ into Luffy’s point of view, as he battles and explores an expansive and seamless world. Open landscapes provide many paths for players to experience Luffy’s gum-gum abilities and swing into action.”

An additional set of in-game features that was also provided by Bandai Namco stressed the open world aspect of the game that’ll allow player to freely navigate their surroundings.

ONE PIECE adventure with open fields to explore

Explore seamless and expansive areas in an all-new adventure

Experience an epic original story from Luffy’s point of view with all of his gum-gum abilities

One Piece: World Seeker doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s been announced for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe.