New One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Trailer Showcases Characters Like Deep Sea King

The latest trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, the video game based on the popular anime and manga One-Punch Man, has revealed four more characters that are being added to the game. One-Punch Man himself and others were already revealed as part of the game’s roster, and this trailer specifically focuses on the villains that players will encounter. Vaccine Man, Mosquito Girl, Carnage Kabuto, and Deep Sea King are now confirmed to be in the game, with each of them bringing their own movesets and quips to the battlefield.

Bandai Namco picked a fitting spot to unveil the new trailer when it revealed it during Anime Expo 2019 as part of the panel that focuses on anime adaptations of games. The process of revealing characters this way falls in line with how Bandai Namco usually approaches its character unveilings in other games like Jump Force and Dragon Ball FighterZ where combatants are added periodically, so expect more trailers like this to be revealed in the future as characters are confirmed.

“Are you ready to take down powerful monsters and villains?” a description accompanying the trailer asked. “Prepare to go up against Vaccine Man, Mosquito Girl, Carnage Kabuto, and Deep Sea King in One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows!“

The game was originally announced towards the end of June with a trailer that revealed Saitama and a few other characters who would be in the game. A 3v3 battle system is employed in A Hero Nobody Knows, though one question that’s still on the minds of One-Punch Man fans and those looking forward to the game is how the other fighters will even compare to Saitama. The whole gist of the show is that it only takes one punch for the hero to best his opponents, and while we see other heroes and villains taking a beating in the trailer, One-Punch Man doesn’t seem phased by the attacks. In fact, he literally does not react when getting hit, at least based on what’s shown in the trailer. His character model might be nudged backwards a bit, but he doesn’t flinch at all.

It remains to be seen how he’ll be playable along other characters, but it’s more likely that we’ll see more of those fighters revealed before we figure that out. One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows does not yet have a release date, but it’s scheduled to be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.