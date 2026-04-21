Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Teased by Capcom

Capcom has just teased the release of its next major video game, Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Following its reveal all the way back in 2024, Capcom has continued to routinely share news and gameplay footage on its first new Onimusha game in 20 years. Despite this, the release date for Way of the Sword has continued to remain a mystery. Fortunately, if a new tease is any indication, it doesn’t sound like this mystery will continue for much longer.

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In a new post on social media, Capcom made clear that it’s now beginning to shift its focus to Onimusha: Way of the Sword. The publisher acknowledged the three major games it has already released in 2026 that include Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and Pragmata. With all three of these games having now launched, Capcom said that it’s “not done with 2026 yet,” and highlighted Onimusha: Way of the Sword as the next substantial title that it will look to release.

We're not done with 2026 yet. pic.twitter.com/qIgiWzPaux — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) April 20, 2026

The clear conclusion to draw from this post is that Capcom will likely announce the release date for Onimusha: Way of the Sword in the near future. On paper, the publisher doesn’t have any other substantial games to release in 2026 outside of Way of the Sword, so it makes sense for it to begin promoting the title much more heavily. Once this date is announced, pre-orders for Way of the Sword should also end up going live as well.

As for the release date that Capcom might be targeting for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, it’s a bit hard to say. If the game is bound for this fall, which seems likely, Capcom may want to distance itself from fellow action titles Phantom Blade Zero and Marvel’s Wolverine, which are due out in September. This year’s biggest release in Grand Theft Auto VI then looms large in November, and is a game that many publishers will want to avoid. This makes October the most likely window in which Onimusha: Way of the Sword could release, although this is purely speculation.

Whenever Onimusha: Way of the Sword does release, it will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. A version of the game for Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t been announced, but it could be possible further down the road given Capcom’s recent support for the console.

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