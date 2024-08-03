Only Murders in the Building is getting a board game. Funko Games, an imprint of Goliath Games, revealed at Gen Con this weekend that they are making a board game adaptation of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. An Amazon listing for the board game reveals that the game involves searching the Arconia, connect the clues (represented by tiles on a center part of the board that need to be connected via other tiles), and ultimately determine who the murderer in the building is. According to Amazon, the game will sell for $29.

Only Murders in the Building is a critically acclaimed comedy/mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three residents of the Arconia who bond over their shared love of true crime podcasts. When a resident in the Arconia is killed, the three become amateur detectives who produce their own true crime podcast, with subsequent seasons focusing on more murders and their own growing media fame. All three lead actors have earned Golden Globe nominees for their performances on the show.

This marks one of the first high-profile games for Funko Games since it was suddenly acquired by Goliath Games earlier this year. As part of the acquisition, Goliath took over the name and portfolio of Funko Games, which is primarily made up of licensed games such as Only Murders in the Building. However, the designers of Funko Games were laid off during the acquisition and later founded their own game design studio.