New Onrush Trailer Reveals Heart-Pounding Vehicular Action

Today we get to enjoy in a brand new trailer for Onrush, the new racing action game from the fine folks at Codemasters. Racing games have had a rough go of things lately, but Codemasters is one name we continue to trust. This is the studio behind games like Dirt Rally, Grid, and F1 2016. Their track-record is impeccable, and judging from this latest trailer, Onrush is going to add another beautiful feather to Codemasters’ cap. Check out the trailer above.

As you can see, this is not a straight forward, around-the-track, three-lap racing game. This is just as much an action game as it is a racing game, and it’s going to focus hard on tricks, takedowns, and crashes. In the trailer you might have noticed a bunch of different vehicle types, which will be divided into classes in Onrush. There are eight vehicle classes in all: Blade, Outlaw, Vortex, Charger, Interceptor, Dynamo, Titan, and Enforcer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aaron Rook took a few moments to explain how these vehicle classes will offer up some exciting variety in a Codemasters blog post: “Each class has its own unique style, handling and abilities,” Rook assured us. “These unique attributes will be key to RUSHing your team to victory, especially in online competition; where tactics are key. Some abilities are more tailored for the offensive minded – those of you who have a bit of rage built up and want to inflict devastating takedowns on your rivals. For the more Florence Nightingale among you, support abilities are also hugely important in clinching victory. I mean, what is a team without team players!?”

Rook also confirmed that if you get into a match and feel like your selected vehicle class just can’t keep up, or else isn’t the right pick for your specific team, you will be able to swap classes and rejoin the race. Of course, you’ll probably have that one car that you love to stick with no matter what; you’ll be able to deck out your vehicles with tons of customizations and personal touches.

Sounds fun, right? If this is up your alley, Codemasters revealed that you’ll be able to get your hands on Onrush once the open beta goes live this May. The full version of the game is slated to launch on June 5 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.