Orbit Acquires First New Standalone Witcher Novel in 7 Years

Fans of The Witcher have a lot to look forward to with the recent announcements of The Witcher 4 and the anticipated return of the Netflix TV series, but there are also big things happening in the world of the novels that started it all. Orbit US, which is part of the Hachette Book Group USA, announced that it has acquired the brand new novel in the bestselling The Witcher franchise. The novel is titled Crossroads of Ravens, and it will be the first new Witcher novel published in English in 7 years when it hits stores on September 30th.

We also got a far more detailed description of the new novel, which will take place in the past when Geralt is eighteen years old. It’s described as a perfect entry point for new readers, which makes sense since it follows Geralt’s first mission as he ventures out from Kaer Morhen.

The official description for Crossroads of Ravens reads, “On his first mission from the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen, Geralt will discover monsters, traitors, some new friends and some familiar faces, and just how deeply feared and despised Witchers can be.”

David Shelley, CEO of both Hachette UK and US, said: “We’re very proud at Hachette to be the global English language publisher, at Gollancz and Orbit, for this landmark publication. The Witcher is one of the most loved and most successful literary creations, and its millions of fans will be thrilled by this long-awaited new installment.”

The author, Andrzej Sapkowski, said: “In Rozdroże Kruków, I return to the roots of Geralt’s journey—not the fearless monster slayer we know, but a young Witcher just beginning to understand the burden of his destiny. Imagine Geralt, but younger, with fewer scars and a bit more haughtiness. This is a story of growth, of idealism meeting harsh reality, and of choices that forge a legend. It’s about finding your place in a world that’s constantly challenging you to be more than you thought you could be.”

“As this new story finds its way to readers across the globe this year, I can’t wait for them to walk alongside a younger Geralt—experiencing the trials that forged him and the journey that set him on the road to his destiny,” Sapkowski said.

Gollancz and Orbit will be publishing the novel in the English language throughout the world in all print and digital formats, and over 19 international publishers will be releasing translations. The 7-figure deal with Patricia Pasqualini of the Patricia Pasqualini Literary Agency (PPLA), who is Andrzej Sapkowski’s long-term agent, was reached by Marcus Gipps, Publishing Director at Gollancz, and Tim Holman, President and Publisher at Orbit.

