Ori: The Collection Physical Release Announced for Nintendo Switch

This fall, Skybound Games will bring Ori: The Collection to Nintendo Switch. For the first time, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition and Ori and the Will of the Wisps will both be available together on one cartridge! The package will also be accompanied by digital soundtracks for both games and six art cards. The compilation will be available October 12th both online through iam8bit, and through retailers. The package will cost $49.99. For those that have never played either game, this compilation just might provide the perfect reason for Nintendo Switch owners to finally take the plunge!

A trailer for Ori: The Collection can be found at the top of this page. For Ori fans that are looking for something a bit more substantial, iam8bit is also bringing back its Ori: Collector's Edition that was offered last year. The collector's edition includes the individual Switch releases, an art piece meant to resemble stained-glass, art cards, pin, digital soundtracks, a sketchbook zine, and a field guide, all in a special, transforming box. The collector's edition retails for $149.99, and will ship this winter. Pre-orders are available right here, and an unboxing video of the collector's edition can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

NOW available for pre-order! 💫 Experience the MAJESTY and BEAUTY of Ori, brought to life through our amazing Collector's Edition for Nintendo Switch. Take a look inside. 👀 ➡️ https://t.co/fOZZCJCVWP ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/ifcOV2HL36 — iam8bit (@iam8bit) July 29, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the Ori games, both are platformers that released to rave reviews, as well as countless award nominations. Developed by Moon Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios, the Ori platformers have earned a devoted fanbase since the original game released in 2015. Nintendo and Microsoft seem to have developed a close relationship over the last few years, resulting in both games being brought to the Switch platform. Regardless of which version fans decide to purchase, both of these Ori offerings should be a welcome sight!

