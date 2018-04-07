Outlast Series Trailer Released for Nintendo Switch

The Outlast games are now available on the Nintendo Switch for the first time with a new series trailer released to accompany the release.

It was announced back in February that the games would be available on the Nintendo Switch following several teasers and a confirmation that the games would be on Nintendo’s console sometime this year. Now that the games are fully available and give Nintendo Switch owners some of the scariest options on the console to date, the Nintendo YouTube channel has a new trailer for the Outlast: Bundle of Terror and Outlast 2.

“Outlast Bundle of Terror and Outlast 2 are unforgettable experiences that will make your blood run cold,” the description of the trailer reads. “Get ready for the most disturbing first-person games in the horror genre, exploring the idea that the most terrifying monsters of all come from the human mind. Outlast: Bundle of Terror, which includes Outlast and its Whistleblower add-on, and Outlast 2 are available now on Nintendo Switch.”

Both Outlast: Bundle of Terror and Outlast 2 have been available on other platforms for a while now, but this is the first time that horror buffs will be able to play the games without being restricted to a TV or monitor. Now that the games are on the Switch, players can finally get their scares on-the-go, but just as the trailer’s ending suggests, you might want to be careful about where you play the Outlast games when going mobile with the Switch.

The Outlast: Bundle of Terror that includes the game and DLC mentioned above is available through the Nintendo Store for $24.99 and Outlast 2 is available for a bit more at $29.99. If you haven’t played any of the Outlast games before and are considering purchasing them for the Switch, you can read up on some of the games’ features below that come from the Outlast: Bundle of Terror’s description but can be applied to both products.