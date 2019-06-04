Square Enix Announces Outriders With Teaser Trailer

Today, ahead of E3, Square Enix announced Outriders, a new game from an unknown developer that it will reveal at E3 2019 during its presser on June 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST. But rather than keep players completely in the dark, Square Enix revealed a brief and vague teaser trailer for the game, showing off what is presumably the protagonist of the title in cryostasis.

As you can see, there’s not much that can be divulged from the 15-second teaser trailer, but the text of “Initialize Cyrostasis wake-up procedure” accompanies it. What this means, who knows. Meanwhile, the source code for the page confirms it’s not a game coming from Square Enix internally, but an external studio, which suggests it’s the either the new game from the developer of Bulletstorm, People Can Fly, or the new game from Deck Nine Games. The former seems more likely.

Obviously, this is a new IP, which means we have no clue what’s for. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer to find out what Square Enix has cooking.

As you may know, in addition to Outriders, Square Enix will most notably have both more Final Fantasy VI Remake to showcase and will finally reveal Marvel’s Avengers. Further, it will also showcase Techland’s Dying Light 2, which it is publishing in North America. This is the biggest stuff we know the publisher has, but it will certainly have more much.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you hope to see from Square Enix at E3?