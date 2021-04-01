Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Its Biggest Third-Party Games Yet

✖

Xbox Game Pass has today added what is likely its biggest third-party release in the history of the subscription service. The game specifically is that of Outriders, which comes from People Can Fly and Square Enix. While Outriders on its own might not carry the same name recognition as other third-party titles that have come to Game Pass, it does have one very special distinction.

The reason Outriders coming to Xbox Game Pass today is such a big deal is because today is actually the game's launch date as well. While games coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one isn't anything new, typically, this is something that we only see happen with first-party titles that are published by Xbox Game Studios. For an all-new game from a major third-party company to arrive on Xbox Game Pass right away is, for the most part, something that we haven't seen before.

That being said, this release of Outriders on the service comes with one major caveat. Unfortunately, those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass on PC or its Ultimate iteration will not be able to acquire Outriders on the PC platform. Although the game is available on the platform, either the team at Xbox or Square Enix was only willing to make the title downloadable on the console iteration of the service. So if you're left looking to play Outriders on PC, you'll have to buy it as you normally would.

As a whole, Outriders is currently available to pick up across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. If you don't have Xbox Game Pass and you'd like to try the game out in advance, you can also download the demo for it right now on your platform of choice.

Are you going to play Outriders this week yourself via Game Pass? And is this a game that you would have normally played if it hadn't come to Game Pass? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.