Overkill Debuts The Walking Dead Video Series, Begins With Introduction To Environments

As if we didn’t have enough awesome stuff going on with The Walking Dead, we’re happily reminded that the developers behind the hit PayDay series have their own project coming up – and it’s looking very promising.

Overkill, one of Starbreeze’s studios, has debuted a new developer diary series for its upcoming The Walking Dead game, which is still in the midst of development. Over the course of this series, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how the game is coming together, as well as a closer look at its characters and locales.

This week’s debut entry takes a closer look at the different neighborhoods that are offered within the game, including Georgetown. Though the video is only about three minutes long, it delves into the creation of the environment and lighting, with producer Saul Gascon going into a little bit of detail.

The city itself looks pretty cool, with its ravaged locales, ranging from a laundromat to a barely lit stairwell. The lighting is truly atmospheric, and works in an effective manner. For instance, you might not have a clue as to what could be hiding in the darkness.

Overkill is going all out to create an uncomfortable, realistic environment for the game, both in its exterior design and its internal locations. Even a peek at a bedroom within the game looks unsettling, leaving you wondering what could’ve happened just days before.

“In the interior, you can stage a lot more,” a production member explains with the creation of the environment. “Where, with the outside, you can paint much broader strokes.” And they tie together into a large universe, faithful to Robert Kirkman’s original comic material. Check out the video above!

The series is sure to dig deeper into the game in the weeks ahead, and we’re excited to see where it goes. And hopefully we’ll see the game pop up at E3 at some point, as Overkill and Starbreeze are known for having some pretty good presence at the yearly game event. Fingers crossed we’ll be able to give The Walking Dead a playtest while we’re there.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected in fall 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.