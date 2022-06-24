Overwatch 2's Next Character Potentially Leaked

Overwatch 2's next character has potentially leaked. This month, Blizzard revealed Overwatch 2's second new character, Junker Queen, a long-rumored addition. Another long-rumored addition -- though not as much as Junker Queen -- is Mauga. The information reportedly comes the way of a French Overwatch content creator by the name of Potxeca, or more specifically, an interview they did with some developers on the game, who "basically confirmed" that Mauga will be the new tank hero for Overwatch 2.

According to a wiki for the game, Mauga is a Talon Heavy Assault and former friend of Baptiste. If the little we know about the character -- most of which comes through Baptiste -- is to be believed, he's more of a villain than hero. While Mauga will come across as a "big dumb brute" who wants to be friend with everyone at first, there is a very cunning and clever mind under the facade. Baptiste describes him as "like a demon," and we know he flips between lighter and darker sides of himself very quickly, and in the process, can get completely overtaken by the latter. As for his combat style, he's said to be very proficient in close combat.

If a new tank hero is going to be added, Mauga seems the most likely candidate at this point. It's unclear how many new characters will be revealed before the game's early access release in October, but there should be a couple of more reveals. Meanwhile, Blizzard has already confirmed Season 1 will see the addition of three new characters. Between the build-up to the aforementioned early access release and Season 1, there's a good chance Mauga will be added to the game.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information. At the moment of publishing, Blizzard has not addressed any of this in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Since we now know that there will be a new tank besides Junker Queen, my bet's still on Mauga pic.twitter.com/Qt7dYqYETB — Qwerty (@QwertyElGoat) June 16, 2022

Overwatch 2 is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming hero shooter sequel, click here.