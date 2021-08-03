Overwatch 2 Update Shared by Blizzard

✖

We haven't heard anything from Blizzard about Overwatch 2 since BlizzCon, at least nothing of note. Unfortunately, Blizzard still doesn't have much to say about the game, but according to today's earnings call from Activision Blizzard, Overwatch 2 passed an important milestone in recent weeks. What this milestone is and why it's important, isn't divulged, but it's noted that more information, and presumably media, will be released in the coming months before the end of the year.

Unfortunately, this is all Activision Blizzard had to say about the new Overwatch game during the earnings call. To an extent, it's a promising update, but without further specifics, it's difficult to be too excited if you're an Overwatch fan. That said, with everything going on involving Blizzard, there's a chance that the quick update was by design. However, for now, this is just speculation.

According to various reports in the past, Overwatch 2 has had considerable development issues, and it's possible it still is, but this milestone update suggests that if there was ever the case, it's no longer the case.

It's worth noting that Blizzard -- more or less -- provided the same update pertaining to Diablo 4, so it's also possible "important milestone" may be a marketing-speak overstatement not worth putting much value into.

Activision Blizzard Earnings Call It sounds like Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 aren't too far off. Say several times multiple Blizzard games set to launch in 2022 Also say announced games aren't too far away and New Games and New IP from Blizzard will be announced in the future pic.twitter.com/WMhLWGU7Hb — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) August 3, 2021

sd