Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 BlizzCon Announcements Reportedly Leaked

A Blizzard leaker who previously leaked Diablo 4 and a couple of other games has taken to Twitter to possibly spoil BlizzCon 2021, which is set to go down later this week. The rumor begins by claiming that we won't get an Overwatch 2 release date, but rather see new heroes, new maps, and get a sneak peak at the lore. Meanwhile, BlizzCon will provide a similarly disappointing update on Diablo 4, or more specifically, word of a new class and an area reveal.

Beyond this, the leaker, "Kaiser499," claims Diablo 2, or more specifically, Diablo 2 Resurrected will be revealed, which will be some type of remake of Diablo 2. The rumor also mentions a new Hearthstone expansion, a release date for Diablo: Immortal, and "World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic." Lastly, some "mobile announcements" are mentioned alongside a "Warcraft Pet Battle game."

Unfortunately, this is where the rumor ends. And right now it's important to remember everything here should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While the leaker in question did leak Diablo 4 and some other things before they were revealed, it doesn't mean everything they should be taken as gospel.

At the moment of publishing, Blizzard hasn't commented on any of this and it likely won't. Not only does Blizzard not comment on rumors and reports, but it's not going to comment on the announcements of a show it's about to put on. That said, if for some reason it bucks expectations and does provide comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

