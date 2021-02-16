Xbox Live Gold Makes Popular Game Free for Limited Time

✖

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S have a new free game they can download for a limited time. In addition to the Games With Gold lineup for February, subscribers can now also download and enjoy one of 2010's most popular games that debuted on the Xbox 360, in addition to PS3 and PC. Unfortunately, this new free game isn't Red Dead Redemption, Fallout New Vegas, Mass Effect 2, Halo Reach, Limbo, BioShock 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops, or any of 2010's biggest hitters, but rather the new free game is the original Darksiders.

From now until the end of the month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download Darksiders for free, but only in Argentina. However, even if you don't live in Argentina, you can easily download this game with an account for the region, which costs nothing but a little setup time.

That said, when you go to add it to your library, you may notice it's already there and that's because Darksiders has been free for European and North American subscribers in the past.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2010 via Vigil Games and THQ to an 83 on Metacritic and strong enough sales to spawn a series. While the game is now 11 years old, it currently costs $20 on the Microsoft Store, so this represents a meaningful bit of savings.

Once download, the game is yours to keep forever as long as you maintain this region-specific account and a subscription to Xbox Live Gold. If you lose access to either of these things you will also lose access to the game.

