Overwatch Players Miss New Subtle Change

✖

Blizzard has -- seemingly -- made a change to Overwatch on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch that many players missed, but are starting to notice more and more. So far in 2021, Overwatch 2 has been in and out of the headlines. Just this week players looking forward to the sequel were left disappointed when Blizzard revealed the schedule for BlizzCon this year. While Overwatch 2 has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons, Overwatch has been quiet, though that doesn't mean Blizzard has stopped supporting the team-based hero-shooter. In fact, it appears they made a subtle change to the Volskaya map.

Taking to Twitter, popular Twitch streamer, Brian St. Pierre, relayed word that the railing on Volskaya's flank appears to no longer break off with one melee hit, which naturally gave the streamer a bit of a headache when he went to punch through it.

That said, it's worth pointing out that other users are reporting this isn't a Volskaya change, but a change to Windowmaker, who supposedly can't break railings with her grapple anymore.

Right now, it's unclear which change has actually be made, but whatever the case, a change has been made that is catching players off guard.

At the moment of publishing, Blizzard hasn't addressed any of the information above, and it's worth remembering that there's a chance this isn't an intended change, but an accidental change or a bug, which if the case, means it should be reverted sooner rather than later.

Overwatch is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is also playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. For more coverage on the game and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: