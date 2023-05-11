Overwatch 2 Disables Sigma Due to Major Bug

The most recent patch for Overwatch 2 brought about some big quality of life changes for heroes, but have resulted in at least one major exploit for players. Fans were quick to figure out that a slight buff to Sigma can have unintended consequences. Sigma's ultimate ability Gravitic Flux got slight change in the new patch with Blizzard revealed that the ability "now automatically casts when the timer runs out." What has been realized is that if players are staring at a section of the map without a place for Gravitic Flux to cast, Sigma will begin to fly around unimpeded.

This new Overwatch 2 bug has quickly made the rounds online and spread to the player base, as a result, Sigma has bene disabled in competitive play. Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller confirmed the news online, confirming that the latest patch was the cause of the issue. He writes, "Due to a bug caused by our recent patch, we're disabling Sigma temporarily in Competitive modes. We'll provide an update as soon as we're able."

Overwatch 2 has only been around for the past eight months, and this current disabling of Sigma marks the latest time that a hero has been locked down in the game. Back in October of last year, just after the game launched, both Bastion and Torbjörn were disabled to address some bugs. Bastion was able to make his artillery ultimate ability last for an infinite amount of time, while Torbjörn was able to make his Overload ability last twice as long as it should. November of last year saw Mei also get disabled from play, when her ice wall ability was able to shift teammates into points of the map that they should be able to access.

Overwatch typically deploys new patches on Tuesdays at 2 PM ET, which could be when a hot fix for this new Sigma bug is located and fixed by the publisher. Fixes for major hero bugs like this are more common than you might think. The most recent patch fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to place her translocator on the Push robot, something that could make her teleportation very handy.

We're about halfway through the fourth season of Overwatch 2, but players can likely expect Sigma to return to competitive play within the next few weeks. As for other characters, like newcomer Liveweaver, any major buffs that might be added will have to wait for Season 5 in June.