Overwatch 2 Devs Discuss How Frequently IP Crossovers Might Happen

Overwatch 2's One-Punch Man collab is the first of its kind not just for that game but for the Overwatch series overall, too. It's adding skins from the One-Punch Man IP to Blizzard's hero shooter with the first of those skins being Doomfist who cosplays as Saitama. But after the One-Punch Man event gets underway in March and runs its course, how often will we see these sorts of crossovers afterwards?

Jon Spector, the commercial lead and VP for Overwatch 2, talked to ComicBook.com about that very question in our exclusive interview for this One-Punch Man event. Spector made it clear though that there aren't any immediate plans for a Season 4 collab. He added that the team certainly doesn't want to get to the point that we're seeing a new set of licensed skins in Overwatch 2 every week.

"I'd say at this point, we're not sure. This is an opportunity for us to learn and understand 'How much do players love this?'" Spector said. "We're not imminently planning a second one. Like, there's not another Season 4 major collab coming up, for example. But we do have a bunch of different ongoing conversations for us, things we're excited about potentially bringing to life. And so, at least my own perspective is, I think we need to wait and see a little bit of how this first one goes. And I don't wanna say that we know what the right answer is yet. I don't think we do. I think we're going to experiment with different things, see what works and sticks. But I love what we've been able to do here, and personally, I'd really be excited about being able to do more of this and to do it relatively frequently. But, you know, never to the point where every week you're booting up Overwatch 2 and there's a new set of characters that's come in. I think there's very clearly some point at which you've gone too far there."

Doomfist taking on the look of Saitama is the only skin that we know about so far in regards to the One-Punch Man crossover event. More of those skins will be revealed as we get closer to the event's start in March with at least one of them – a legendary cosmetic – set to be given away as a reward for those who complete a specific set of quests.

