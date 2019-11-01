Overwatch 2 Reveals How Co-Op Missions Work

Overwatch 2 is real, Blizzard confirmed during its BlizzCon 2019 event, and it definitely does have PvE missions like people expected it would based on the rumors that emerged before the announcement. These missions will expand on the story of Overwatch that was largely only told through other mediums like cinematics, short stories, and comics prior to Overwatch 2. Blizzard shared new details alongside the announcement regarding how these missions would work and what types of missions players could partake in.

The first type of missions are story-based, according to Blizzard’s new site for Overwatch 2 and the press release that accompanied it. A new Overwatch is being formed by Winston, Tracer, and other members of the original team unite with new heroes. Players will explore these development through the story missions as they take on the Null Sector faction.

“Play an active role in the next chapter of the Overwatch saga through a series of intense four-player missions,” Blizzard said about Overwatch 2. “Fight back against Null Sector, uncover the motives behind the omnic attacks, and confront a rising wave of new threats.”

Beyond those story adventures, you’ll have missions that are centered around the game’s various heroes. Images of these missions and other details that were released said players would be able to work together with their teammates while using items and customizing attacks. You’ll also be able to level up your heroes and customize them, according to Blizzard.

“The battle continues with Hero Missions,” Blizzard said. “As escalating crises break out around the world, encounter an ever-changing array of scenarios with a range of diverse and dangerous enemies. Level up your favorite heroes and earn powerful customization options to help beat the odds.”

Throughout all these previews of the missions, you may be finding yourself wondering who this Null Sector group is. Blizzard elaborated on that as well by saying that new factions will arise in Overwatch 2 and hinted that we’ve only seen part of those so far.

“It’s up to you and your friends to stop Null Sector, the elite forces of Talon, and other enemies of Overwatch from carrying out their plans,” Blizzard said. “Each enemy faction features a unique mix of units with their own strategies and strengths, challenging you to adapt your approach every time you play.”

Overwatch 2 is currently in development and does not yet have a release date.