Overwatch 2 Teases New Hero Reveal

Overwatch 2 has only been out for just over a month now, but already, Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up for yet another new hero reveal. This week, Overwatch social accounts teased that we'd soon see our first look at a new hero on November 4th during the Overwatch League Grand Finals. It was not yet announced who that hero would be, but players at least have an idea of when they should expect that "early look."

Unfortunately, that's about as far as Blizzard's newest Overwatch 2 tease takes us. We know when, but not exactly when, and we sure don't know what to expect from the early look either since nothing really has been said about the next hero coming to the game.

Get an early look at the next #Overwatch2 hero.



Friday, Nov 4 at #OWLGrandFinals.



Tune in 👀 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 3, 2022

Blizzard didn't offer a specific time in the tweet regarding when, exactly, during the Overwatch League Grand Finals the new hero would be shown off, but that's pretty standard as far as these sorts of teases go. Other games also group their reveals in with esports events from time to time, and putting an exact time on it would make people pop in and out without sticking around to see the actual esports competitions.

That said, we do at least know when the games taking place during the finals will start. The first of those will begin on November 4th at 7 p.m. PT, so that's when one might want to start tuning into the ongoings to see what's planned. Of course, if you don't feel like watching the esports event to see a new hero teaser, you can bet that the news will be everywhere as soon as Blizzard unveils its news, so you'll know about it soon afterwards.

This new hero will be the fourth one for Overwatch 2 since the game was released. It launched in early October with Sojourn and Junker Queen added at the start, the latter being a character who'd been teased multiple times in Overwatch lore and finally made her playable debut. The next new hero was Kiriko who was also part of the game's launch but was locked in the battle pass, so her delay was staggered in that sense.

Overwatch 2's next new hero will get an early look reveal on November 4th.