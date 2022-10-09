Overwatch 2 Players Frustrated by Bastion Ultimate Glitch

A number of Overwatch 2 players are finding themselves completely baffled by a reoccurring bug that involves Bastion's Ultimate ability. One of the big changes that many fans were excited about with the release of Overwatch 2 involved a complete rework of Bastion, who is a character that has been present in Overwatch since the original game launched back in 2016. As part of that rework, Bastion was poised to receive a new Ultimate that would let the robot reign fire down from the skies. Unfortunately, it looks like the Ultimate isn't working as it should in some instances, which is proving to annoy many players.

Due to a new bug that players found within Overwatch 2 this week, Bastion's Ult has now become the most overpowered attack within the game. When working properly, Bastion's new Ult allows him to shoot three artillery shots to set locations on the map to deal damage to foes. Somehow, though, Overwatch 2 players have found a way to break this ability and instead fire infinite artillery shots. Doing so essentially makes Bastion a one-robot wrecking crew and is capable of taking down entire squads in one fell swoop.

Given how widespread this glitch has seemingly become with Overwatch 2, there's a very good chance that Blizzard Entertainment is already aware of the problem and will look to fix it relatively soon. Whether or not Bastion might get disable as a whole (which some players have been calling for) remains to be seen, but it seems likely that this bug won't end up remaining in the game for much longer.

Have you run across this bug with Bastion in any of your own Overwatch 2 games yet? And what do you think about the game as a whole? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

And if you'd like to see this new Bastion Ult glitch in action, be sure to keep reading down below.