Overwatch 2 Leak Reveals First Look at New Character

A new Overwatch 2 leak has seemingly revealed our first look at a brand new character being added to the sequel. So far, Blizzard has only revealed a single new character for Overwatch 2, Sojourn. The expectation is that there will be more, but right now, there's no promise that there will be more, at least revealed before launch and ready for launch. In fact, only one character has been rumored, and it's Junker Queen, who looks poised not only to finally be introduced, but who looks poised to be ready for the game's release.

We've been hearing about Junker Queen for a long time. Once a rumored DLC character for the first game, the character is actually teased in the first game, but so far, they don't exist in the universe as a playable character. It looks like that's changing though. Not only has a new leak seemingly revealed the character is going to be in the sequel, but it has seemingly leaked our first look at the character.

Below, you can check out the leak, courtesy of Reddit:

Junker Queen is the ruler of Junkertown and has notable beef with Junkrat and Roadhog, who she exiled from the settlement after they robbed her. Since then, the duo have attempted to kill her to no success.

As for the character herself, it's known that it's unwise to get on her bad side as she has a reputation for being ruthless. She rose to prominence as the champion of the Scrapyard. In addition to her prowess as a fighter, she's charismatic, and thus it wasn't long before she became the ruler of the town, which she rules with an iron fist.

The character has long been rumored and is at the wishlist of many fans who have been teased for years at this point. That said, right now, her inclusion has leaked but not been confirmed, so take everything here with a grain of salt. Of course, if Blizzard or anyone at it comments on the leak above and the speculation it has created, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.