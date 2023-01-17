New Overwatch 2 Event Focuses on Game Modes, Free Legendary Skins

Overwatch 2 is movie from one event into another with the Lunar New Year event live now to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. This particular event revolves around a couple of different featured game modes as well as some skins and other cosmetics, but since players won't be cracking open loot boxes to get the event offerings this time, they'll have to complete some challenges and watch people on Twitch to get what's being given away for free.

As part of this event, Lijiang Tower's been made a bit more festive to welcome players who are taking part in the featured modes. Those modes include Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, and Bounty Hunter. The first of those is pretty self-explanatory while the second is a faster version of Capture the Flag.

As for the Bounty Hunter mode, it's essentially a more formalized version of some of the custom games players may have found themselves in while waiting for matches. One person is selected to have a "bounty" on them after they kill someone, and from there on, it's up to others to hunt whoever has the bounty.

🐰 Welcome to the Year of the Rabbit! 🐰



🕹️ Fan-favorite game modes

👀 New surprises

🎁 Login rewards

🎉 Twitch drops



Our Lunar New Year event starts NOW!



Full details: https://t.co/172o15JPgN pic.twitter.com/40stg3VglJ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 17, 2023

"Whoever can secure a kill on an opponent first will have a bounty placed on them, and while they are the bounty, they earn even more points when they get additional kills. Hunt down the bounty to get it transferred to you, but watch out—you can be seen even through walls and floors if there's a bounty on your head!"

Of course, this mode does feature a free-for-all setup, and that might not be ideal for all those participating. The same was true with the Battle for Olympus mode which was only free-for-all and didn't feature any team-based options.

There are also skins being given away, though they're being handled similarly to what we saw in the previous event, too, so again, that may not be the preferred format for many long-time Overwatch players. Completing four event challenges will net players a free Kkachi Echo Legendary skin while watching two and six total hours of Overwatch 2 gameplay on Twitch will get players The Lion Roars Victory Pose and the Masked Dancer Legendary skin for Moira, respectively.

Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event is live now across all platforms.