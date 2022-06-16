Blizzard Fans Think Overwatch 2 Should Have Been an Update

Today, Blizzard Entertainment revealed a lot more information about Overwatch 2, including a roadmap for the upcoming sequel. So far, reception to today's reveal stream has been a bit mixed. While a whole lot of fans seem to like what they've seen from Overwatch 2, many are still confused why Blizzard opted to make this a numbered sequel. The developer has been working on Overwatch 2 for quite some time, leaving fans of the current game desperate for new content. The whole thing is very confusing, and many are frustrated that the "sequel" has taken this long to see release.

It will be interesting to see if that opinion changes when Overwatch 2 releases on October 4th. Unlike the previous game, Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play, which could convince a lot more people to try the game. Blizzard has already pledged that the sequel will see regular updates, which should be good news to those that have been frustrated by the lack of content in the current game. Hopefully Overwatch 2 will end up being an enjoyable game for long-time fans and newcomers alike!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Overwatch 2!