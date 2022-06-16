Blizzard Fans Think Overwatch 2 Should Have Been an Update
Today, Blizzard Entertainment revealed a lot more information about Overwatch 2, including a roadmap for the upcoming sequel. So far, reception to today's reveal stream has been a bit mixed. While a whole lot of fans seem to like what they've seen from Overwatch 2, many are still confused why Blizzard opted to make this a numbered sequel. The developer has been working on Overwatch 2 for quite some time, leaving fans of the current game desperate for new content. The whole thing is very confusing, and many are frustrated that the "sequel" has taken this long to see release.
It will be interesting to see if that opinion changes when Overwatch 2 releases on October 4th. Unlike the previous game, Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play, which could convince a lot more people to try the game. Blizzard has already pledged that the sequel will see regular updates, which should be good news to those that have been frustrated by the lack of content in the current game. Hopefully Overwatch 2 will end up being an enjoyable game for long-time fans and newcomers alike!
Fans have been waiting a long time.
loved the new overwatch 2 updates! blizzard added more ways to monetize the game than actual content!!! 3 years of development time for this! 😂😂😂😂😂— peepo (@Kirelexx) June 16, 2022
It doesn't make sense.
Why is it still called overwatch 2? It's literally just an update to the original game. Calling it overwatch 2 is just confusing and silly.— aZombieDictator (@aZombieDictator) June 16, 2022
Hard to classify this a "sequel."
Overwatch 2— Teijeiro (@teijeir0) June 16, 2022
More like overwatch 2mb update
🤭🤭🤭
Some just aren't excited.
Nothing exciting about overwatch 2 it's basically an update#Overwatch2— uranichawk (@uranichawk) June 16, 2022
Will Blizzard do it again?
although I did enjoy overwatch, I am afraid they will pull the same shit for overwatch 2 where they will just abandon it and creat overwatch patch 1.3 and call it "overwatch 3"— 🔞フォーワード🔞 (@four4ward) June 16, 2022
People are confused.
I'm still trying to grasp what exactly is in Overwatch 2 that justifies it being a sequel instead of an update— Mork Gutchewer (@gutchewer) June 16, 2022
Hopefully it'll still be fun.
Overwatch 2 still just looks like DLC, or a big update – not a "new" game.— 🇿🇦 Andrew Davis 🇿🇦 (@ThrownIntoSol) June 16, 2022
Fool me once...
People gonna get fooled by Overwatch 2 again lmao— Corvo🐻🐰🌕Ryu "Loves Bunnies" sen (@ScatteredRose) June 16, 2022