Overwatch 2’s PvP Will Release Before PvE

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that it will release Overwatch 2‘s PvP component before the PvE element which will allow players to get in on the action much sooner. As of right now, there’s a lot of work to be done, but Blizzard is committed to getting the game in the hands of players as quickly as possible. The road to Overwatch 2 has been a lengthy one, resulting in all kinds of speculation from fans. The lack of consistent communication has caused concern over the state of the game, but Blizzard seems to be trying to rectify that and earn the trust of its player base.

In a new update video, Blizzard stated that it will be releasing Overwatch 2‘s PvP element separate from the game’s new PvE modes. It seems to be a rather ambitious title, but PvP is what made the first game work so well, and Blizzard may want to prioritize that. No release timing was given for the PvP mode, but an Overwatch 2 beta is scheduled for this April so players can try out the new features, maps, and heroes in the game ahead of its launch. Halo Infinite released its multiplayer ahead of the campaign in 2021, but that was more to give fans a nice surprise rather than a shift in how 343 Industries was developing the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will be the first significant opportunity for fans to see how Blizzard has iterated upon the original game. Overwatch 2 was recently delayed, but no release window was given. Some have speculated that the game will arrive sometime in 2023, which seems likely given Blizzard is gearing up for a beta test now. Perhaps now that the two modes are being split, Blizzard could release the PvP by the end of 2022, but hold the PvE for 2023. Depending on how the upcoming test goes, Blizzard may be more willing to lock down some dates soon.

Overwatch 2 has no concrete release date but will release on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Do you care that Overwatch 2 is splitting up its content or would you prefer a complete product at launch? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.