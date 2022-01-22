Overwatch 2 Developer Sheds Light on Why It’s Taking So Long

A new Overwatch 2 update sheds light on why the game is taking so long. We’ve been hearing for a while that Overwatch 2 has been having serious development issues, evident by every time it gets kicked further down the road with minimal information. According to rumors and reports over time, some of these problems come down to serious issues the team is having with game balance. That said, in a new tweet, producer on the series, Tracy Kennedy, suggests Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has cost the game months of development time.

Replying to a tweet relaying word that Kotick was partially influenced in selling Activision Blizzard to Xbox by the declining stock prices of the former, which the CEO, partially, chalked up to delays of games like Overwatch 2, Kennedy revealed that Kotick has been an agent of stress for the team, bogging them down with his input.

“Bobby, tell everyone about the random projects for Overwatch you all would shove on us, the team would do OT for only them to get cancelled and for months of Overwatch 2 development to have been lost,” said Kennedy. “Or how almost entire teams are turning over and citing you as the reason. Don’t be shy.”

https://twitter.com/dogspinster/status/1483872301175107584

Of course, it’s impossible, from the outside looking in, to gauge how Kotick and his leadership has cost Overwatch 2 in development time, but Kennedy being a producer on the game, at the very least, has plenty of insight into the topic.

When we will hear about Overwatch 2 next, we don’t know. That said, Blizzard has revealed it has some things to announce this coming week, but it remains to be seen if any of this involves the long-awaited sequel.

Overwatch 2 is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. There’s still no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but it’s safe to assume at this point the game is coming to these platforms. The bigger and more pertinent question is whether it will still come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

