Overwatch 2 Roadmap Includes New Heroes, Maps, and Lots of Skins

Overwatch 2 has gotten a new roadmap that highlights the rollout of heroes, maps, and other content within the game's first year. Overwatch 2 was announced years ago and has been veiled in secrecy for quite some time. Only recently has Blizzard begun to actually talk more about what fans can expect from the sequel, which still largely sounds like the original game, with general improvements to make it feel fresh and new. During the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2 will release this October and it will even be free-to-play. With that said, a lot more eyes will be on Overwatch 2 thanks to its extreme accessibility.

Blizzard has detailed what fans can expect from the game's post-launch content via a brand-new roadmap. Starting on October 4th, season one will begin and will feature new modes, maps, heroes, and a plethora of skins. Season 2 will begin on December 6th with a new tank hero and map in addition to more skins, helping offer a steady stream of new content. In 2023, more heroes, maps, and modes will be added alongside the long-awaited PvE component. Fans are still waiting to see what exactly the PvE for Overwatch 2 will look like and how it will function, but it's expected to help shake up the game's formula and offer some variety for both veteran players and new players.

#Overwatch2 arrives October 4, ushering in a new era for the franchise as a free-to-play live service game!



Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there's always something new to play.

As of right now, Blizzard seems to be focused on getting the PvP out the door, but PvE will still be a major element that the developer is taking its time with. With all of that said, Blizzard is crafting a very rich experience for the first few months of the game. It seems unlikely that the game will dry up too quickly and will instead offer plenty of content for players to dig into.

Overwatch 2 will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on October 4th, 2022.