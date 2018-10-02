‘Overwatch’ Fan Creates Halloween Skin for Ana That We Need

Overwatch’s long-range healer Ana has a new Plague Doctor skin concept that’s been created, a cosmetic that would be a perfect fit for the hero.

Inspired by the spooky season that’s now arrived with the start of October, concept artist Antonio Demonico shared the Plague Doctor Ana skin concept on Twitter with two images that showed both the skin and the hero’s various weapons. Saying that the goal was to create a Plague Doctor skin, Demonico said that the skin ended up taking on a witchy vibe that perfectly meshes with Blizzards upcoming Halloween Terror 2018 event. The skin’s creator attested that the witch-like look was fully accidental though.

It’s finally October and spooky skins are my favorite, so I thought a Plague Doctor Ana skin would be fitting! Tried to tie her grandma vibe to the plague doctor concept and that ended up looking kinda witchy. I think it works! #HOTS #Overwatch pic.twitter.com/OtbLASiHpm — Antonio🎃Demonico (@antodemico) October 1, 2018

Fun Facts💉☠️

-The bottles were inspired by her Junkenstein Lines

-The red cross on her hat is specifically there for HoTS’s top down view

-The stick on her hip is something plague doctors had so they could push sick people out of their way, which sounds rude imo :/ — Antonio🎃Demonico (@antodemico) October 1, 2018

Though she’s firstly a hero from Overwatch, Demonico created the skin so that it would have a place in Blizzard’s Heroes of the Storm game as well. Ana reprises her role as a support hero in Blizzard’s MOBA, but the game features a different perspective than what’s used in Overwatch. The same red cross that’s featured on the back of Ana’s Plague Doctor skin concept was added to the hat as well to give Heroes of the Storm players something to look at.

Creating a Plague Doctor skin for Ana wouldn’t be too out of the question for Overwatch either considering there’s already a Plague Doctor skin in the game. Plague Doctor Reaper is one of the offensive hero’s Legendary skins that costs 1,000 gold, so the first skin is already in place to make room for more Plague Doctor cosmetics.

October would be an ideal month for the Overwatch skin concept to make an appearance in-game as well with the Halloween Terror 2018 event looming ahead. Blizzard announced the dates for the returning Halloween event just recently, a time that’s expected to introduce new Halloween-themed skins. It’s also a concept that could inspire a real-life Overwatch Halloween costume, though it looks like finding such an outfit in stores won’t be easy before October 31st.