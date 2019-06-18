Overwatch’s New Baptiste Event Is Live

There’s a new event that’s live now in Overwatch, and it’s centered entirely around the game’s most recent hero that’s joined the roster. The combat medic Baptiste takes the spotlight during the Baptiste Reunion Challenge event that’s live until July 1st. Baptiste’s event is tied to a short story that recently released about the hero, but if you’re more concerned with what you’ll get out of this event in-game, you’ve got an icon, sprays, and an Epic skin waiting for you assuming you can complete all the objectives.

There’s a new Baptiste story called “What You Left Behind” that you can start with to set the mood for the event. Whether you start there or not, getting your first few rewards is simple enough. Simply go play a few games in any of the modes you’d typically frequent, and by winning three of them, you’ll get a player icon. Win three more after that and you’ll get two Baptiste sprays, and winning a total of nine games will net you the Combat Medic Baptiste skin that’s previewed in the video above along with other rewards.

“Wins in Quick Play, Competitive Play, and Arcade will earn you a limited-time player icon, two sprays, and the epic Combat Medic Baptiste skin, in addition to regular weekly rewards!” Blizzard’s breakdown for the event said.

For those who frequent Twitch and watch their favorite streamers there, Blizzard has also announced that a new batch of Twitch Drops will be available during the event. Available through the Twitch Drops are several different sprays that’ll make more sense to you if you read the short story linked above first. Watching people play Overwatch for two, four, and then six total hours will give you all the sprays from those rewards.

Baptiste’s past finally catches up to him… with explosive results. Read WHAT YOU LEFT BEHIND, a new Overwatch short story. 📕: https://t.co/lHyHBnsTSd pic.twitter.com/Bokokfv98v — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 17, 2019

“Watch Twitch streamers during or between matches to unlock even more Baptiste-themed cosmetics,” Blizzard said. “Through July 1, tune in to participating streamers while they’re playing Overwatch to earn up to six unique Baptiste’s Reunion Challenge sprays!”

To be eligible for these Twitch Drops, you’ll of course have to link your Blizzard account to the one you use on the video platform.

Overwatch’s Baptiste Reunion Challenge event is now live until July 1st.