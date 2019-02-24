‘Overwatch’ Brigitte Voice Actor Responds To Harassment From Fans

The voice of Overwatch hero Brigitte, Matila Smedius, has responded to some of the criticism and harassment that she’s recently been getting from random Overwatch fans she doesn’t know.

Taking to Twitter this week, Smedius revealed what is presumably one of many messages she gets from angry fans who decide for some inexplicable reason to vent their displeasure with the hero shooter towards the voice actress.

I know I shouldn’t spend any time on people like this, especially when 99.999999% of all my interactions with people online are super positive and supportive (i love you all so much ❤️), but it just makes me so confused as to why someone would send me this kind of message. pic.twitter.com/SQp2K0mZf5 — Matilda Smedius (@MSmedius) February 22, 2019

Smedius continued:

“Sorry, guys, might delete this tweet because why waste energy on people just spreading bad vibes….. Like, FINE, if you feel like one character destroyed a whole game – you have the right to think so – but maybe give constructive criticism to the developers instead of harassing the voice actor.

“I’m so sorry for tweeting about this, I really only want to spread love and positivity. I just don’t understand the point of people doing this. I just DON’T UNDERSTAND.”

Of course, Smedius brings up a great point: if you have a critique of the game, share it with the developers. A voice actor has no power over game design or mechanics, they just lend their talents to characters to help bring them to life. If you have a problem with the game, they can’t fix it.

Alas, this type of behavior is very common in this industry. The amount of hate — let alone the waves of aimless, negative criticism — developers get on a weekly basis for their games is staggering. And apparently, even if you’re just the voice over for a character in a game, you’re subject to it.

Fortunately, since Smedius posted the above thread to Twitter, she has received a lot of support and appreciation from what is undoubtedly the silent majority of Overwatch fans.

