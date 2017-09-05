Overwatch Changes Mercy’s Huge Rez Achievement

Overwatch’s Mercy received a change on the PTR that goes deeper into her upcoming ability reworks and answers a question about one of the hero’s achievements.

With each Overwatch hero having special achievements tied to their abilities, each achievement requires experience with the hero and strategic usage to accomplish. One of Mercy’s achievement is known as “Huge Rez,” and it currently requires the iconic healer to resurrect four teammates at once with her ultimate ability. With that ability changing soon, players will have to fulfill a different task to get the achievement.

Within the PTR, a new achievement for Mercy has been found and shared via Reddit that carries the same name but requires Mercy to do a bit more resurrecting over the course of one life. In order to get the new Huge Rez, Mercy must revive six teammates without dying in either quick play or competitive play.

The changes to Mercy’s achievements stem from the big rework that’s currently being tested in the PTR. Mercy’s ultimate, Resurrect, has been moved to a normal ability, the details of which can be found below courtesy of the PTR patch notes:

Resurrect (formerly Mercy’s Ultimate ability) Ability now targets a single player, instead of every player within a radius

Radius reduced to 5 meters

Ability cooldown is 30 seconds

Mercy is no longer granted invulnerability while Resurrect is active

With Resurrect being shifted to a normal ability as opposed to an ultimate and now having a single-player restriction, the new powers of the Resurrect ability obviously wouldn’t work with the current Huge Rez achievement. The new version of the achievement definitely appears to be easier than the current one, but with so many changes coming to Mercy soon, the achievement likely won’t be the only indicator of which players are best on the new healer.

The PTR changes currently exist on the PC version for now, so there’s no word on whether the achievement will be changed for console players as well. The screenshot shown above that previews the changes shows the player already having earned the achievement, so those that have Mercy’s current Huge Rez may be grandfathered in, perhaps with the chance to earn the new one as well.