Overwatch’s Endorsement Feature: The Good, the Bad, and the Weird

The latest Overwatch patch is here and brings with it the Symmetra reworks we’ve been talking about for awhile now. But it’s not just the change in class that’s new, Blizzard has also implemented a new feature Endorsement feature in order to combat toxicity and promote positivity. For the most part, it works, and is a phenomenal take on combating negative online behaviors. That being said, there is a very weirdly uncomfortable downside.

Before we get started on the good, the bad, and the weird, let’s look at what the latest feature actually is first, according to Blizzard:

“Acknowledge your fellow Overwatch players’ positivity with endorsements! Recognize commendable behavior for players exhibiting sportsmanship, being a good teammate, or for shot calling. Commend players who lead you to victory, put the team’s needs above their own, or exhibit humility in victory or grace in defeat. Endorsements are readily available to view on Career Profiles, the Groups menu, and more so you can tell at a glance the types of players you’re playing with. Those who consistently maintain a high endorsement level will receive periodic rewards, while those who display negative behavior or accrue suspensions will lose their endorsements.”

Having played a few rounds last night to get a feel for the new changes, I noticed that there was definitely an instant impact of the new feature. Everyone was suddenly a lot nicer, more organized. Suddenly people cared more about composition and the objective. This is all great, right? Well, yeah – absolutely – until you play a bunch of rounds in a row and you notice something a bit strange: It’s like the Blizzard and The Stepford Wives had a very uncomfortable lovechild.

Yes, I know how this sounds. “Why can’t people just be happy with positive change?” Trust me, I get it. And let me just preface this by saying I absolutely love the new feature. Now, onto why you’re really here: The false niceties got in the way of actually enjoying the game. Compliments were insincere, people were afraid to provide actual direction for fear of coming off as “insulting” – and overall, it just killed the vibe of organic teamwork and instead almost became this force fed experience.

I will say that the feature is new and people are probably still finding their footing. I’m sure the plastered on GG’s will soon fall into a more natural pattern, and teams can go back to having healthy, yet functional, discussions about team dynamic. Just hopefully a few less trolls and “ez” from the Hanzo mains that need to be carried. (Kidding. Or am I?)

What are your thoughts on the new endorsement system? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and feel free to check out the rest of the patch right here.