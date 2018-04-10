Overwatch: Flash Ops Lets Players Meet Up IRL

Blizzard is giving Overwatch players a way to meet up and enjoy the game in person with the newly announced Overwatch: Flash Ops events that take place around North America.

The Flash Ops program was announced a few days ago by Blizzard Entertainment with the event being described as “in-person celebrations for fans of all ages, interests, and skill levels.” Regardless of whether you’re a veteran Overwatch player or a complete noob who just thinks that Reaper looks cool, Flash Ops has a spot for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These IRL celebrations of Overwatch will be taking place in many different ways, Blizzard said, and could be hosted at a variety of locations including retail establishments, schools, and other areas. Blizzard’s announcement said that some of these may only last for a couple of hours, but some Flash Ops events will apparently last for months.

The first of these celebrations will be held at Microsoft Store locations though with Blizzard saying that the Flash Ops events will be held at all of Microsoft’s retail locations in North America. Providing a resource for Overwatch players to track down the nearest Microsoft Store, Blizzard explained how these first events will work.

“Every Thursday evening between April 19 and June 21, you can meet up with other passionate fans in your local community to compete in Arcade-format matches. High-powered gaming laptops will be provided at all locations, along with friendly gaming community managers to help get you set up. All that’s missing is you! Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more information on how you can get involved with Flash Ops at Microsoft Store.”

While the first few events will include the gaming sessions mentioned above, future Flash Ops gatherings will include even more. Overwatch trivia, 1v1 Mystery Duels, free for all matches, art activities, and much more are said to be included in the event. Depending on your location, you may also be able to attend Flash Ops events at certain universities where Overwatch League viewers can gather to watch the pros do their thing. Six different Overwatch League viewing parties will be taking place, and though one has already passed, there are still more to come on the dates listed below.

Events will stretch outside of North America in the future, according to Blizzard, so look for a Flash Ops gathering near you as the program continues.