‘Overwatch’ Gives Players 5 Free Winter Loot Boxes

Overwatch has gifted players five free Winter Loot Boxes as part of its Winter Wonderland event that’s going on now.

Five free loot boxes weren’t listed in the event details Blizzard shared back when the event began, but according to an in-game pop-up which appears when players log in, the loot boxes appear to be a “thank you” gift from Blizzard.

“Heroes, it has truly been an eventful and amazing year, and we wanted to take a moment to thank you for being a part of it,” the in-game message said. “We could not have done this without the tremendous support, passion, and enthusiasm that you’ve shown for Overwatch. From the entire Blizzard team, we wish you and yours the very best and look forward to spending an exciting new year with you!”

No end date or time was given for the promotion, so it’s unknown how long players have to log into the game and collect their free loot boxes. The Winter Wonderland event is scheduled to end on January 2nd though, so logging in before then until more information is known would be a safe bet to make sure the loot boxes are acquired.

Like other themed loot boxes that are given out or sold by Blizzard, Overwatch’s Winter Loot Boxes will grant players all kinds of new cosmetics if they’re lucky enough to score the items from the randomized loot rewards.

“The new seasonal items can be found in Winter Loot Boxes filled with new skins, emotes, highlights, player icons, sprays, voice lines, and more,” Blizzard said about the loot boxes. “You can also purchase items you missed from last year’s event with credits at a discount. But don’t wait too long—these Loot Boxes will disappear faster than holiday desserts.”

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event is now live until January 2nd with the full event details found here.