‘Overwatch’ Fans Demand a Jeff Kaplan Spray

Jeff Kaplan, Overwatch game director, and general community dad, is known for being incredibly active in the game’s online forums. You can often see him addressing issues, joking around, or simply casually joining in on player interaction. We don’t call him the community dad for nothing, he’s shown many times his commitment to the player base as a director, and as a gamer himself. It’s because of that that it’s time for an official Kaplan spray!

Overwatch fans have rallied together and put up a petition to get Jeff Kaplan into the game – literally. The original post can be seen here on Reddit but it was one comment in the thread that really sealed the deal:

Jeff spray pack:

Standard Jeff

Cute Jeff

Pixel Jeff

Bearded Jeff

“Hi, this is Jeff from the Overwatch Team” Jeff

Stoic Christmas Livestream Jeff

Dinoflask Jeff, aka “Wrestle with Jeff, prepare for Death” Jeff

Jeff Goodman

Tigole Bitties Retro Jeff

You had us at “Tigole Bitties Retro Jeff,” sold! There was even fan art about what this would look like and all hail Daddy Kap:

Want to add your name to the list? You’re going to want to go on ahead and mosey on over to the original thread and upvote the ever-lovin’ crap out of this post. With over 4,000 upvotes and over 120 comments, it’s Kaplan’s time to shine and make the world of Overwatch a little brighter – a little bolder – a little more “What’s up everyone, this is JEFF from the Overwatch team.”

What do you think, Overwatch fans? Is it time for the director to get his face sprayed all over the payload? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and sound off about Kaplan and the rest of the Blizzard crew in the comment section below! Have any hilarious spray ideas to add? Hit us with them, it’s just too hilarious not to talk about!

