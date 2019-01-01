This ‘Overwatch’ Junkrat Krampus Cosplay Is Phenomenally Creepy

Junkrat’s rip-tire is ready to roll with the latest Overwatch skin to be added for the belovedly insane hero thanks to the ongoing Winter Wonderland event. The Krampus skin was a huge hit when it was first announced, and one cosplayer decided to take that new look love to the next level with a full-on cosplay!

This cosplayer is actually a part of a duo and they definitely aren’t just limited to Overwatch! You can check out even more of their incredible cosplay sets over on their Instagram right here, as well as their Patreon to help support creators!

Junkrat’s playstyle, for those that may be new to the world of Overwatch, is very chaotic. He’s a unique hero both in personality and attack style, giving him free range to pretty much anywhere on the map to drop his traps, bombs, and overall badassery.

The Winter Wonderland event is going on now but will only last until January 2nd. From festive map additions, to new sprays, to even the return of the Mei Snowball Offensive, here’s what’s new in the world of Overwatch for a limited time! According to Blizzard, “Overwatch is getting into the holiday spirit for the next three weeks! Expand your collection and enjoy two winter brawls: Yeti Hunter and Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Visit Blizzard World to watch the snow fall, admire its twinkling nighttime lights, and savor the sight of confectionary-inspired décor.

“Of course, we have new presents for you to unwrap from our Winter Loot Boxes! Unlock new seasonal items—including legendary skins like Krampus Junkrat, Sugar Plum Fairy Mercy, Figure Skater Symmetra, and more. Shine as the star of the match with Wrecking Ball’s Festive highlight intro, “awww” at Torbjörn’s My Babies emote, or deck the halls with Genji’s Paper Stars. And, in case you missed a Winter Wonderland item during last year’s event, we’re bringing them back at a discount! You can see a sample of what’s in this year’s Winter Loot Box below, or check out the full contents in-game in the Hero Gallery.”

What other skins would you like to become available for your main? Thoughts on this incredible cosplay?