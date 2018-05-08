Overwatch Players Are Getting POTG By Mass Robocide

Now that the new Escort map is available to all thanks to the latest Overwatch map, players are taking to the streets (and canals) of Venice, Italy in an effort for control over that Payload. Apparently the pressure is just too much for some, because many players are opting into a life of Robocide. Won’t somebody think of the Omnics?!
There’s a glitch currently, though no word yet if Blizzard is aware, that allows players to circumvent the game’s algorithm and cheat their way to Play of the Game. Those few seconds in the spotlight costs precious robotic gondoliers their lives, a moment of silence please …
Now that that’s over with, the two clips below show off a Sombra and an Ana cheating the system when they decided that the robots in-game were the real enemy. The omnic gondoliers were just doing their job, but at least these players recorded their ‘victories’ so that their poor sacrifices weren’t made in vain. Just know … you’re a monster and we are judging you.
Need a little refresher on what’s new in the latest Overwatch match? You now, outside of the omnic genocide? Here’s a highlight of what you may have missed, with the full notes seen right here (Not my Brigitte!?):
New Escort Map: Rialto
Rialto was home to Talon agent Antonio Bartalotti’s sprawling estate and the backdrop to the infamous “Venice Incident,” a turning point for Overwatch and Talon. The Italian government has taken great steps to preserve Venice, and the results are striking. Tourists visiting this picturesque town can sample the regional cuisine, enjoy a relaxing gondola ride, visit Galleria D’arte Omnica, or simply take in the sights with a stroll along the canal.
NOTE: Rialto will not be available in the Competitive Play rotation until a future patch.
Map
- Fixed a bug that caused bots to get stuck walking into the side of the Rikimaru Ramen Shop on Hanamura
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to place turrets in unintended locations on Horizon Lunar Colony
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to reach unintended locations in Horizon Lunar Colony
- Fixed a bug that caused the pig head on the bike to float after the bike had been destroyed in Junkertown
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to place turrets and Symmetra’s Teleporter in unintended locations in Junkertown
General
- Fixed a bug that caused the option “Invite to a Custom Game” to appear while in the Tutorial and Practice Range
- Fixed a bug that prevented oxygen tanks and fire extinguishers in spawn rooms from propelling after taking damage
AI
- Fixed a bug that prevented training bots from returning to their original position and behavior after being hit with an ability (e.g. Lúcio’s Soundwave)
- Fixed a bug that caused bots to use the wrong route when tracking down the player if their target jumped off a ledge
- Fixed a bug that caused bots to get stuck on the siege tank in the StarCraft area of Blizzard World