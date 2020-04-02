Overwatch: Pro Photographer Takes Stunning In-Game Shots

With so many folks stuck at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense that people would search out ways to use their already existing talents in the new normal. Everyone’s just figuring things out and messing around with the tools at their disposal. Take professional photographer Robert Paul, for example. Paul’s perhaps best known for his esports photography, and especially for his work with Blizzard’s Overwatch League. But in-person matches are a thing of the past at the moment, which is why Paul has taken to capturing in-game shots from various professional games instead.

More specifically, Paul has used the existing replay feature on PC to dip into Overwatch League games from teams like the Shanghai Dragons and Los Angeles Gladiators to take some impressive shots of actual matches from within the game itself. Though it seems like he’s only been fiddling with this way of capturing moments for a couple days, it’s absolutely clear that he’s getting better and better at it already — his latest shots even largely ditch Overwatch‘s user interface, which is always appreciated. You can check out some of Paul’s new work below, which we imagine will only continue as the Overwatch League continues to host remote matches in the future.

Good morning! The experiment continues, with @FLMayhem vs @ATLReign on Busan. Playing around with masking in some relevant HUD elements, so that the moments don’t seem so anonymous. pic.twitter.com/2IMXnGqtdQ — Robert Paul (@tempusrob) April 1, 2020

