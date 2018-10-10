‘Overwatch’ LEGO Omnic Bastion Set Revealed

Blizzard continued its Overwatch LEGO reveals with a new Omnic Bastion Building Kit announced on Wednesday.

It’s not the first LEGO product to be revealed by Blizzard, but Omnic Bastion is the first kit that can be purchased with the set available now through the Blizzard store. Previewing the LEGO set in a tweet from the official Overwatch account, a link to the product page reveals everything that the $25 LEGO kit comes with.

Reconfigure bricks into bots. Grab your Blizzard Exclusive @LEGO_Group OMNIC BASTION set today! 👉 //t.co/LjreFoJW8N pic.twitter.com/vx4BBE3DPY — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2018

“Overwatch fans will want to build and collect this exclusive Bastion figure in Omnic Crisis orange skin,” Blizzard’s description of the new LEGO product read. “This Overwatch toy can swivel at the waist, move its arms and features a small sub machine gun in the right arm. Fans will also appreciate Bastion’s friendly bird sidekick, Ganymede, also in the unique Omnic Crisis orange skin. This Overwatch buildable toy is a Blizzard exclusive and only available in limited quantities.”

The set consists of 182 different pieces with Bastion standing at over 4 inches tall once fully built. It doesn’t feature the mechanical hero in his default state though with the LEGO set showing off Bastion’s Omnic Crisis skin. In-game, the Epic skin turns Bastion orange and turns his bird companion, Ganymede, red instead of its normal yellow color.

Blizzard’s first LEGO set available for purchase is only being sold in limited quantities though, so any Bastion mains who want the LEGO brick set will have to secure theirs before supplies run out. It’s also being sold at BlizzCon 2018 this year, Blizzard confirmed in a press release, so those attending the convention in November can see the LEGO set firsthand and decide whether it’s for them or not.

Omnic Bastion’s reveal comes not long after Blizzard revealed a miniature LEGO figure for Tracer, the poster hero of the game. Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan was featured in a video showing the new Tracer figure being pieced together, but the LEGO figure hasn’t yet been made available to purchase.

The LEGO reveals come after Blizzard announced months ago that it would be working with the LEGO Group to make different Overwatch products. Blizzard’s brief video for the LEGO collaboration teased silouhettes of several different Overwatch heroes, none of which have been reveals yet, so it seems there are still plenty more Overwatch LEGO sets to be seen.

Overwatch’s Omnic Bastion Building Kit is now available through Blizzard’s store.