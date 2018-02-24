Overwatch: What We Want to See From Blizzard With the Next Hero

Earlier today, Blizzard did what Blizzard does best and gave us one hell of a teaser of what we think is the next hero. Jeff Kaplan and the crew have promised more animated shorts, more comics, and more heroes, but with Moira still being relatively new we are definitely surprised to see the ball rolling so fast. That is, if the cryptic message is indeed about a new character.

As a brief recap from our previous coverage that dives deeper into the teaser and speculation surrounding it, check out the tweet that started it all below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Declassified” report talks about Operation White Dome that includes our favourite healer mom (Ana), the human shield (Reinhardt), the “I’m not a dwarf” engineer (Torbjorn), and a new name that we have yet to see: Private First Class Emre Sarioglu. The way this teaser is set up bares a very noticeable similarity to how Blizzard handled Orisa’s grand reveal, so if the pattern continues – it’s very possible that an animated short is on the horizon!

But the above teaser did have us thinking … what would we want to see in the new hero? Given that the last four heroes were Sombra, Orisa, Doomfist, and now Moira – it got me thinking: should they continue the cycle of damage, tank, and support? Or should they double dip for the sake of surprise? Though Moira is technically a healer, the latest anti-hero is drastically OP. Her offense and range both make her a formidable foe, and her healing makes her a valuable ally. So should the next character be a full-on healer? A squish like Mercy? Or should they go more into the damage route?

For me personally, I main as Lucio foremost unless we already have a healer, so then I’ll drop to Reinhardt or Pharah. To say I like diversification in playstyles is a massive understatement. Shifting away from shooters for a bit, I’m a huge lover of dual wielding daggers in-game, particularly with my RPGs, so that made me think … why can’t we have that in Overwatch?

Every hero in the Blizzard shooter has a drastically different playstyle. Pharah with her rockets, good ‘ol Torbs with his turrets (oh, I mean his “baby”), and Mei with that damn ice wall. Though there already is a sword-doting badass with Genji, I’d love to see a DPS character with dual daggers. If we’re going full-on what I would like to see, I’d love to see a punked out woman. Sombra has that edge, but it comes more into the techno side to fit in with the hacker persona. Tracer has the punk skin, but that’s not who her character is. I want a leather jacket wearin’, smirk sportin’ badass with daggers that are there to keep you off that payload. A guitar heavy ult sound would be sweet as well, but I think that may be pushing it a bit far.

With Lucio’s sonic blast, Moira’s orbs, and Mei’s ice – I’d like the next character to have a tangible weapon, but a gun would be too boring, too obvious. We’ve got the katana with Genji, and Roadhog has his hook. I think the daggers would be a unique touch but with the right mechanics, could be an effective counter to Bastion and Torbjorn’s turrets. Dexterity would have to be the name of the game for that to make sense, but I definitely could see Blizzard pulling it off.

Or, we could go total left field and have dual crossbows instead. Might I suggest pulling inspo from Diablo III’s Demon Hunter class, perhaps?

Am I wrong? Do we need another tank or healer more? Orisa is pretty powerful, and the gun game is strong so we definitely want to hear more about the thought process of other players. Sound off with your opinions in the comment section below and tell us what you want to see join the roster next.