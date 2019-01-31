‘Overwatch’ Getting New Paris Map, Could Tie In With Valentine’s Day Event

We know a lot is happening at the moment in Blizzard's Overwatch, what with the current Year of the Pig event that's taking place right now. But the publisher is already planning ahead for Valentine's Day, as a new map could put gamers in a hopelessly romantic mood as they help their team move the payload. (Yes, that's possible.)

The teases began earlier this hour, when a new tweet went up on the official Overwatch Twitter account, suggesting that "chance encounters lead to novel beginnings" and featuring a robot character attempting to woo a human girl. You can see that tweet below, along with the hint of what's to come in the game.

Chance encounters lead to novel beginnings. Get whisked away to Paris soon on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/PGrVKw4JdH — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 30, 2019

Just a short time later, Variety confirmed the news- Overwatch is getting a new map, and it's being set in Paris! It's currently set to go live in the PTR for fans that have access, though a release date hasn't been given for everyone else just yet.

According to the report, the map "will allow players to journey through iconic scenes in the world-renowned city, battling their way through narrow streets and corridors before colliding alongside the Seine."

In addition, it looks like the map will also feature the Cabaret Luna, which lets diva Luna do her thing, alongside the Patisserie Galand and the Maison Marat. This should make for a grand stage to settle the score, especially if you've got a good team by your side.

Again, a release date hasn't been given on the map just yet, but considering that it's all set for PTR, it should just be a matter of days before we're able to drop into the city. Let's just hope the Eiffel Tower isn't too distracting, yeah?

As for what the map could be tying into, there's a good chance that Blizzard might have a Valentine's Day event in the works, with possible special skins to go along with the debut of the map. A February 14 arrival date wouldn't be bad in the least, and who knows, maybe we'll even get some characters to dress up as Cupid or love goddesses.

For good measure, you can check out a trio of inspired postcard designs below, including a closer look at Luna and the Cabaret settings!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

