‘Overwatch’ Player Finds the Perfect Hidden Spot for Widowmaker In Rialto

Overwatch’s Widowmaker, if used correctly, can be a powerful comp addition to any team. The trick is aim and knowing where to go, while also not being afraid to mode if the situation calls for it. The maps in Blizzard’s hit FPS have tons of nooks and crannies to utilize, but one Widowmaker main seems to have found the best of the best when it comes to the Rialto map.

As seen in the clip above, Twitch streamer ‘Luchtt’ shows the perfect hidden ledge to set up shop on. This spot is particularly powerful because you can see the spawn area with perfect clarity, without being in reach of most heroes’ trajectory.

The only downside is that this area would not be recommended for those unfamiliar with this character. Because the scope area is so small and the distance is notable, Widowmaker players will need to have the aim, the patience, and a quick-acting (and accurate) trigger finger. For those those not full comfortable with her playstyle, it would be a throwaway team mate.

For those unfamiliar with this anti-hero, Widowmaker has an incredibly tragic past in the Overwatch lore. She’s the perfect assassin, but she wasn’t always the cold and calculating murder we see in-game.

According to Blizzard, “It is believed that in her former life, Widowmaker was married to Gérard Lacroix, an Overwatch agent spearheading operations against the Talon terrorist organization. After several unsuccessful attempts to eliminate Gérard, Talon decided to change its focus to his wife, Amélie. Talon operatives kidnapped her and subjected her to an intense program of neural reconditioning. They broke her will, suppressed her personality, and reprogrammed her as a sleeper agent. She was eventually found by Overwatch agents, apparently none the worse for wear, and returned to her normal life.”

After a short period of time, her husband was found killed in his sleep. Once Amelie’s mission was successfully completed, Talon immediately began work on transforming her into the most deadly weapon. The result of the torture turned her skin blue and drained her of her humanity.

