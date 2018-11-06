‘Overwatch’ Porn Doubles After Ashe Debut

Ah, Rule 34. If something exists, there is a porn equivalent to it. Now adult entertainment-inspired by Blizzard’s Overwatch is nothing new, the search for this particular pastime has skyrocketed (predictably) following the shooter’s latest hero reveal with Ashe.

Fans were first introduced to Overwatch’s latest hero this past weekend during Blizzard’s BlizzCon 2018, and players of the FPS learned a lot more about McCree’s previous haunt with the Deadlock gang. The smooth-talking gang member captured the hearts of many – even more so when it was revealed that Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect) was voicing the latest hero – so it’s no surprise that the search queue beat off its competition the week following the event.

Just two days after Ashe’s debut, Overwatch PornHub searches went up over 1223%, that’s more than double the average search traffic. If you feel like venturing into the great unknown, you can check out the stats yourself right here. Their insights page is pretty Safe for Work, but it’s still … well, it’s still PornHub.

Between Widowmaker’s “hot damn” pants, D.Va’s cute-but-sexy intros, and that serious man-tiddie from Hanzo – it’s really not that far fetched that a parody would do well in the porn industry. People like what they like and Blizzard sure as hell provided a lot of material. Come on, Blizzard, you kind of wanted this to happen, admit it. We’re not judging.

Plus there’s a giant pig-man, a cyborg ninja, a giant glasses-wearing gorilla, and a robot … I mean … rule 34 was bound to come into play and with each new hero revealed, that spike goes right back up.

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.