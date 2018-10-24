‘Overwatch’ Testing Significant Roadhog Changes

It’s Roadhog time! The beloved behemoth of a hero is undergoing quite a few buffs in the latest PTR patch in Overwatch. The latest update is now live and available for testing, but the developers behind the hit FPS wanted to dig a little deeper into the tweaks made to the big guy.

As for the changes, here’s what the most recent patch notes had to say about what’s new with Junkrat’s bestie:

Chain Hook

Decreased the delay before pulling a hooked target from 0.5 seconds to 0.3 seconds

Now greatly reduces the target’s momentum upon being hooked

Cooldown now begins immediately, instead of after the target has been pulled

Scrap Gun

Spread pattern adjusted for both primary and secondary fire

Spread randomization reduced by 50%

Whole Hog

Knockback maximum velocity increased by 25% (from 8 to 10 meters per second)

Horizontal recoil decreased slightly

According to the developers, “Roadhog is receiving several large changes to make his abilities more consistent. His Chain Hook had issues with breaking when enemy targets jumped or fell behind environment collision. It will now slow them down in the air more when the hook lands, and wait less time before it starts reeling them in. Since Chain Hook’s cooldown now begins immediately upon use, so it no longer varies based on Roadhog’s distance to the hook target. We’ve also moved some of the projectiles closer to the center of the spread pattern on his Scrap Gun, which gives him a more consistent damage output for its primary and alternate fire. Previously, there was a long-standing bug that caused close-range targets to fly much further than expected. After this bug was fixed, we still wanted to keep some of the knockback burst it provided, so we’ve increased the overall velocity cap to maintain some of that functionality.”

Assuming all goes well in the game’s Public Test Realm and his changes are – for the most part – player-approved, we should be seeing this update be pushed into the main game soon. For now, it’s live in the game’s PTR and ready for some feedback!

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!