‘Overwatch’: This Ashe Hack Will Speed Up Her Reload Time

If you’ve ever played an Overwatch match where an Ashe player seemed to be spamming the “Hello” emote, now you know why. Apparently this kickstarts her reload time, which makes her time in between shots shorter and her more deadly.

One redditor took to the game’s subreddit to share a clip of them in the training grounds with the latest hero. You can see the “Hello!” spam on the screen’s left side as well as notice her reload time cut by a significant amount.

Many players were in agreement that this is a huge exploit and should be patched out immediately. That sort of fix shouldn’t be too hard, especially since game director Jeff Kaplan recently mentioned they were planning a few key reworks for her following reported aim issues.

According to a post earlier this year about how this hero functions, “At the moment, for me, she is unplayable at a good level. I don’t know if it’s me but when I aim down it feels so clunky and the hitscan feels like a projectile.

“Also, when I aim down I feel like i have 60 FPS but in my top left corner it’s written 170-200 fps. I main Mcree and Soldier, I have a good precision with both, but it seems I can’t hit ANYTHING Consistently like with my Mcree. IS it only me ? What’s up with the [clunkiness] of the shots when you aim down?”

Jeff Kaplan then took to Reddit to address the issue head on with a promise that a fix was on the way. According to the game director, “Currently, if you play Ashe on PC and have higher than 60 fps, the aim down site (ADS) animation can look choppy or “stepped”. There is no lag going on. The ADS still happens at the correct speed. But the animation looks can feel a bit off.”

He added, “In an upcoming patch, the ADS is smoothed out regardless of how high your fps is and should feel much better. Unfortunately, right now, the patch that it is fixed in is 1.32 (1.31 is on the PTR right now). We’re looking into pulling the fix forward but it’s unlikely. It’s a lot of code and needs a fair amount of testing so we don’t want to rush it and risk breaking something else.”

The latest hero is live now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, though a release date for the hotfix is unknown at this time. Just, don’t forget to say “Hello!”

